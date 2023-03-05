Manchester City School District Applies to Renew LEAPs Grant

The Manchester City School District is in the process of renewing its grant for the Lottery for Education: Afterschool Programs (LEAPs) at College Street Elementary and Westwood Elementary. The LEAPs program aims to provide academic enrichment opportunities to Tennessee students that reinforce and complement their regular academic program.

Established in November 2002, the Tennessee state lottery profits go towards specific educational programs such as college scholarships, early childhood programs, and afterschool programs. As outlined in TCA 49-6-702, 100% of unclaimed prize monies are deposited into an afterschool account to administer a system of competitive grants and technical assistance for eligible organizations providing afterschool educational programs within Tennessee.

The LEAPs goals align with Manchester City Schools’ Best for All strategic plan by offering academic and non-academic support to ensure a high-quality education for all students. The program has been in operation at College Street Elementary and Westwood Elementary for the past 14 years, running from Monday to Friday, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on regular school days.

Students who participate in the LEAPs program receive a healthy snack, physical activity, academic and homework assistance, extra help for students who need it, and many enrichment activities. The program offers electives ranging from STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art-Agribusiness-Aerospace, Math) to arts and crafts, additional physical education activities, and drama. Parents of Afterschool Journey students can access helpful resources, and the program has seen tremendous growth over the past four years.

The grant is due by April 14, 2023, and awards will be announced in late June. Those seeking more information about the program or interested in reviewing the grant application can contact the Manchester City School’s office or Jimmy St. John, Afterschool Journey Program Director at 931-728-3412 extension 2434.