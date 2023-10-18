Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Manchester City School Board Votes to Move Land Purchase Forward

Published

At the October 17, 2023, Manchester City School (MCS) Board Meeting, the Board voted unanimously to move forward with a letter of intent to purchase land from Batesville Casket Company, for use as a future building site.

As reported here on Thunder Radio News, at the October 3, 2023 Manchester City Board of Mayor and Alderman Work Session, Director of Manchester City Schools, Dr. Joey Vaughn, made a presentation to the Manchester City Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA). Dr. Vaughn proposed that the City of Manchester and Manchester City Schools purchase 85 acres of land from Batesville Casket Company, to use for a future building site for Manchester City Schools.

The proposed total purchase price of the land is 3 million dollars, to be split over two budget years. Dr. Vaughn proposed that the City of Manchester and Manchester City Schools split the cost of the land.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Dr. Vaughn spoke at the October 17, 2023 MCS Board Meeting saying that he plans to request to be on the December BOMA agenda, to ask the City of Manchester to vote to commit to the purchase and sign the letter of intent with MCS.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023