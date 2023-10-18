Manchester City School Board Votes to Move Land Purchase Forward

At the October 17, 2023, Manchester City School (MCS) Board Meeting, the Board voted unanimously to move forward with a letter of intent to purchase land from Batesville Casket Company, for use as a future building site.

As reported here on Thunder Radio News, at the October 3, 2023 Manchester City Board of Mayor and Alderman Work Session, Director of Manchester City Schools, Dr. Joey Vaughn, made a presentation to the Manchester City Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA). Dr. Vaughn proposed that the City of Manchester and Manchester City Schools purchase 85 acres of land from Batesville Casket Company, to use for a future building site for Manchester City Schools.

The proposed total purchase price of the land is 3 million dollars, to be split over two budget years. Dr. Vaughn proposed that the City of Manchester and Manchester City Schools split the cost of the land.

Dr. Vaughn spoke at the October 17, 2023 MCS Board Meeting saying that he plans to request to be on the December BOMA agenda, to ask the City of Manchester to vote to commit to the purchase and sign the letter of intent with MCS.