Manchester City School Board recognizes spelling bee, basketball winners

The March 18, 2024 Manchester City School Board Meeting was held at College Street Elementary School.

At the Meeting the Board recognized 6th grade spelling bee winner, Adley Selvog. Mr. Tom Jacobs noted that Adley also won the spelling bee in 4th grade.

The Board also recognized the College Street Elementary Boys Basketball team for being Coffee County Elementary champions.

Coaches Cole Johnson and Heather Thacker introduced the team that attended:

5th graders-CT Hazelwood, Eric Dickerson, Eli Wiley, Barrett Clem

4th graders-Jackson Jones, Jack Vanderburke, Brody Tate, Owen Thacker

At the meeting, Dr. Vaughn also addressed that the administration’s future location on Parks Street that is currently being renovated. He said that they are hopeful to be in the new building by Mid May.

Lisa Gregory, Lee Sullivan, Travis Hillis, Dr. Joey Vaughn, Dr. Prater Powell, Susan Parsley