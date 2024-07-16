Manchester City School Board delivers glowing evaluation for Director Vaughn; votes immediately for 3% bonus; contract extension on August Agenda

Connect with us

At the July 15, 2024 Manchester City School Board Meeting, Board Chairman Travis Hillis read aloud highlights of Dr. Joey Vaughn’s Director of Schools Evaluation (as scored by the Board).

Chairman Hillis said that Dr. Vaughn mostly scored “exemplary” in the following areas: district achievement and growth, organizational management, instructional leadership, ethics and integrity, communications and community relations.

Specific accomplishments cited in the evaluation included: obtaining Batesville Property, obtaining new Central Office Property, the way Dr. Vaughn nurtures growth and his good relationship with the Manchester City Board of Mayor and Alderman.

Chairman Hillis immediately announced that a contract extension would be discussed at the next Board Meeting and made a recommendation and a motion that the Board to give Dr. Vaughn a 3% bonus. The Board voted unanimously for the bonus.

Dr. Vaughn responded to the evaluation news:

The next MCS School Board Meeting is scheduled for August 12, 2024 and it has been announced that Dr. Vaughn’s contract extension will be on that agenda.

