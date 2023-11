Dr. Joey Vaughn, Director of Manchester City Schools has shared that an anonymous donor, and former Manchester City School student, paid overdue-lunch balances on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Westwood Elementary School. All of the over-due lunch balances.

The Anonymous donor also adopted several Angels from the WES Angel Tree program. The Angel Tree Program helps to provide Christmas presents to students in need.

Dr. Vaughn had this to say: