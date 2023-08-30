Manchester City Plans Resolution for OSFSP Prat Truss Bridge

Campground Lane; Bridge over Duck River

On the agenda for the upcoming September 5th City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting, there is a proposed resolution sponsored by Alderman Anderson. The resolution will be forwarded to the State of Tennessee communicating that Manchester and it’s citizens want to keep the green bridge (the Prat Truss Bridge) at Old Stone Fort State Park intact and in it’s current location over the Duck River. A resolution is a formal expression of opinion, will, or intent from an official body that often addresses a matter of special or temporary nature.

On the State website (tn.gov) in a constructability review, the State of Tennessee outlines plans to move the truss to another location in Old Stone Fort State Park, as it is eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

Thunder Radio has reached out to the State of Tennessee’s Communications Director for Environment and Conservation multiple times, but at the time of this posting, Thunder Radio had not received a response.

Find the link for the old bridge removal and the plan for the new bridge location here: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdot-construction-division/transportation-construction-division-constructability-reviews/coffee-co–campground-lane–bridge-over-duck-river-.html