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MANCHESTER CITY MEETINGS THIS WEEK

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Photo from City of Manchester FB Page

Here is a look at city government business in Manchester for the remainder of the week.

Following the October 6th Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, municipal officials will gather again, Thursday, October 8th, for two public sessions at City Hall.

The Street Department Committee will convene first Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

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That will be followed immediately by the Water and Sewer Commission, which meets Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m.

Both meetings are open to the public and will be held inside Manchester City Hall.

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