Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Manchester City Election qualification deadline looms

Published

Individuals interested in running for Manchester City Elections have until Noon on April 4, 2024 to turn in the appropriate paperwork. The general qualifications of persons permitted to hold public office are set out in TCA § 8-18-101.  This section provides that all persons of the age of eighteen (18) years who are citizens of the United States and of this state, and have been inhabitants of the state, county, district, or circuit for the period required by the constitution and laws of the state, are qualified to hold office under the authority of this state except:

  1. Those who have been convicted of offering or giving a bribe, or of larceny, or any other offense declared infamous by law, unless restored to citizenship in the mode pointed out by law;
     
  2. Those against whom there is a judgment unpaid for any moneys received by them, in any official capacity, due to the United States, to this state, or any county thereof;
     
  3. Those who are defaulters to the treasury at the time of the election, and the election of any such person shall be void;
     
  4. Soldiers, seamen, marines, or airmen in the regular army or navy or air force of the United States; and
     
  5. Members of congress, and persons holding any office of profit or trust under any foreign power, other state of the union, or under the United States.

Manchester Mayor and Alderman Requirements:

  1. Must be a resident of the city of Manchester for one (1) year preceding the day of election.
  2. Must conform to all general qualifications and deadlines.
  3. Must be a registered voter of the city of Manchester.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023