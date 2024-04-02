Manchester City Election qualification deadline looms

Individuals interested in running for Manchester City Elections have until Noon on April 4, 2024 to turn in the appropriate paperwork. The general qualifications of persons permitted to hold public office are set out in TCA § 8-18-101. This section provides that all persons of the age of eighteen (18) years who are citizens of the United States and of this state, and have been inhabitants of the state, county, district, or circuit for the period required by the constitution and laws of the state, are qualified to hold office under the authority of this state except:

Those who have been convicted of offering or giving a bribe, or of larceny, or any other offense declared infamous by law, unless restored to citizenship in the mode pointed out by law;

Those against whom there is a judgment unpaid for any moneys received by them, in any official capacity, due to the United States, to this state, or any county thereof;

Those who are defaulters to the treasury at the time of the election, and the election of any such person shall be void;

Soldiers, seamen, marines, or airmen in the regular army or navy or air force of the United States; and

Members of congress, and persons holding any office of profit or trust under any foreign power, other state of the union, or under the United States.

Manchester Mayor and Alderman Requirements: