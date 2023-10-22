City of Manchester Christmas Parade Announced “Christmas at the Movies”

The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department has announced parade entry registration for the upcoming City of Manchester Christmas Parade.

The theme for the 2023 Christmas parade is “Christmas at

the Movies”.

Parade date is Saturday, November 25, 2023. Parade lineup will start at 5:00 pm. Judging will start at 5:00 pm. Large float and regular float classification are based off the “Float Length” section on the parade registration form. Parade will start at 6:30 pm.

Application forms are due by Wednesday, November 15, 2023. There is no application fee.

Click on the link below to find the registration packet:

https://www.cityofmanchestertn.com/DocumentCenter/View/4228/City-of-Manchester-Christmas-Parade-Registration-Packet-2023

For more information, contact A.J. Fox at: ajfox@cityofmanchestertn.com