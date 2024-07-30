Manchester City Budget and Finance committee scrambles to have budget approved before newly elected Aldermen are sworn in August 19, 2024

At the July 26, 2024 Special Call Finance Committee Meeting (Chairman of the Finance Committee) Joey Hobbs, Vice Mayor Mark Messick, Manchester City Mayor Marilyn Howard and City of Manchester Finance Director Anthony Burrows wrangled with the calendar and spacing of meetings in order to have the City 2024-2025 budget passed before the newly elected Aldermen are sworn into office.

Hobbs, Messick and Burrows said this:

Vice Mayor Messick stated that the timing of the vote was very important to him and could determine how his vote would swing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As it stands, the following meetings are scheduled by budget and finance:

July 31st Special call meeting 2PM at City Hall Boardroom.

August 2nd Special call meeting 2PM at City Hall Boardroom.

The Board of Mayor and Alderman have a special call meeting scheduled for August 2nd at 5PM. And the only item on the agenda for that meeting is the first reading of the upcoming year’s budget.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In a special-called meeting Monday (June 24, 2024) at Manchester City Hall, newly hired finance director Anthony Burrows informed the committee that the Tennessee Comptroller’s office told him that the city’s budget must be finalized and in the state’s system by no later than August 31, 2024.