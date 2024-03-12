Manchester City Alderman French proposes sign on bonuses for MPD applicants

At the March 11, 2024 Manchester Safety Committee Meeting the committee voted unanimously to send a recommendation to the Budget and Finance Committee that Manchester Police Department (MPD) offer a $3000 sign-on bonus to Post-Certified applicants.

Alderman Bob Bellamy, Alderman Joey Hobbs, Mayor Marilyn Howard and Alderman Ryan French spoke at length to MPD Chief Bill Sipe and Assistant Chief Adam Floied about current police department patrolman and investigator openings. The committee cited nearby municipalities pay rates and pay structures putting MPD at a hiring and employee retention disadvantage.

Alderman French said, “Put the flag on the top of the pole and let other communities know that we are coming for their employees”.

The next scheduled Manchester City Budget and Finance Committee Meeting is March 19, 2024 at 4PM at City Hall.

Hear excerpts from the March 11, 2024 Safety Committee Meeting on Thunder Radio’s show, “Connecting Coffee County” on Monday, March 18, 2024 at 4PM.