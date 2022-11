The City of Manchester Christmas Parade is fast approaching. The deadline to register a float has passed.

The parade this year will be Saturday, November 26th at 6:30 pm, with lineup starting at 5:00 pm.

The Christmas tree lighting will follow the parade on the square.

If you have any questions, contact AJ Fox, at ajfox@cityofmanchestertn.com, or at (931)728-0273