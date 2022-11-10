Manchester Christmas Parade, deadline to register approaching

The City of Manchester Christmas Parade is coming and the deadline to register your float is fast approaching.

It’s just time to sign up for the Christmas parade! The parade this year will be Saturday, November 26th at 6:30pm, with lineup starting at 5pm.

If you are interested in entering a float, fill out a registration form either on our city website, or visit the Recreation Center and grab a form by November 16th.

If you have any questions, contact our Director, AJ Fox, at ajfox@cityofmanchestertn.com, or at (931)728-0273