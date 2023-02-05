Connect with us

News

Manchester Chamber honors businesses at annual awards gala

Published

The staff of Reese's Genes Boutique poses with the Chamber Small Business of the Year Award.

Manchester Chamber of Commerce celebrated multiple area businesses and swore in its 2023 Board of Directors at the 47th Annual Awards Gala held January 26 at the Manchester Conference Center.

Multiple people were recognized and honored for their hard work over the year and over their lifetime as chamber members.

Award winners were as follows:

Spotlight Award – Misti Garrett with Snap Fitness and Transformation Wellness & Martial Arts

Ambassador of the Year – Billy Levengood with Lemmtec

Tourism & Community Development Award – Joni McReynolds

Tourism Community Partner Award – Harvest Local Food

Chamber Board Member of the Year – Brett Chaffin with FirstBank

Wayne Bramblett Lifetime Achievement Award – Gary Prater, Praters BBQ & Catering

Industry of the Year – Fischer Stainless Steel Tubing

Business of the Year – Coffee County Bank

Small Business of the Year – Reese’s Genes Boutique

The Chamber also swore in 2023 chamber officers: President Kayla Transue, Past President Mike Niederhauser, President Elect Misty Weaver, Treasurer Holly Peterson, Secretary Brett Chaffin, Parliamentarian Mark Jenkins and Sergeant of Arms Jim Lemmons. Other board of directors are Dana Dillinger, Chrise Goode, Brad Goodwin, Renee Holt, Clyde Matthews, Ben McTier, Brent Parsley and Leslie Trussler.

If you or your business is interested in joining the Manchester Chamber of Commerce, click here.

Misti Garrett – Spotlight Award Winner – and husband Tim Garrett.
Board Member of the Year Brett Chaffin.
Billy Levengood – Ambassador of the Year
Coffee County Bank – Business of the Year
Gary Prater – Wayne Bramblett Award Winner
Joni McReynolds, Tourism & Community Development Award.
