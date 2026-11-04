Manchester Chamber Announces Annual Downtown Christmas Stroll for December 11

The Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of its annual Downtown Manchester Christmas Stroll, scheduled for Friday, December 11, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The holiday event will bring Christmas festivities to downtown Manchester, with an evening of shopping, dining and family-friendly activities.

Visitors can enjoy shopping at downtown businesses, dining at local restaurants, photos with Santa Claus, carriage rides and strolling Christmas characters.

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The annual Christmas Stroll offers an opportunity for residents and visitors to celebrate the holiday season while supporting local businesses in downtown Manchester.

The Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce says additional information about this year’s event will be announced soon.