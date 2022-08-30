Connect with us

Manchester BOMA to hold regular meeting Sept. 6 (Agenda)

Published

Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen, which includes three new members to the board, will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Manchester City Hall. Everyone is invited to attend. There will be a work session at 5:30 p.m. and meeting at 6:30. Full agenda below:

CITY OF MANCHESTER

BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN AGENDA

September 6, 2022 @ 6:30 P.M.

City Hall Board Room

WORK SESSION @ 5:30 P.M.

  1. INVOCATION
  • PLEDGE TO THE FLAG
  • ROLL CALL
  • MINUTES
  • Aug. 2, 2022 BOMA Meeting Minutes; and Aug. 18, 2022 Special Call BOMA Meeting Minutes.
  • CORRESPONDENCE
  • COMMENTS FROM CITIZENS
  • COMMENTS FROM MAYOR
  •  
  • COMMITTEE AND COMMISSION REPORTS

*Safety   *Finance   *Street   *Water & Sewer   *Recreation   *Tourism   *Planning & Zoning

*Information Systems   *Historic Zoning

9.    RESOLUTIONS AND ORDINANCES

Resolutions:

  1. A resolution renaming “Lonnie J. Norman, Sr. Boulevard” back to “Interstate Drive”; sponsored by Alderman Bellamy.
  2. A resolution approving a contract with St. John Engineering, LLC for Engineering Services to the City of Manchester; sponsored by Mayor Howard.
  3. A resolution authorizing the purchase of two Ford F-350 Crew Cab at a cost of Seventy-Nine Thousand Three Hundred and One Dollars ($79,301.00) each, two Ford F-350 at Forty-Two Thousand Seven Hundred and Ninety-Seven Dollars ($42,797.00) each, and a John Deere 5067E Utility Tractor at Thirty-Nine Thousand One Hundred and Seventy-Nine Dollars and Sixty-Nine cents ($39,179.69) for use of the Public Works Department of the City of Manchester; Vice Mayor Messick.
  4. A resolution to authorize application for a Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Local Parks and Recreation Fund Grant in the amount of $750,000, which requires a One Hundred Percent match from the City of Manchester for Field Light Renovations at Fred Deadman and Dave King Parks; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.
  5. A resolution authorizing the City of Manchester to apply for State of Tennessee Environment and Conservation Water Infrastructure Investment Program (American Rescue Funds); sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.
  6. A resolution adopting a Plan of Services preliminary to annexation of Twelve and Forty-Four/Hundredths (12.44) acres of property owned by Curl Properties, LLC, located on Oakdale Street; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.
  7. A resolution annexing Twenty and 46/100 (12.44) acres of property owned by Curl Properties, LLC, located on Oakdale Street; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.

Ordinances:

  1. 2nd reading of an ordinance to amend sections of Title 14 Chapter 6 of Manchester Municipal Code relative to Zoning Districts; sponsored by Alderman Nickels.
  2. 2nd reading of an ordinance to add provisions to Manchester Municipal Code relative to the tethering of animals; sponsored by Alderman Nickels.
  3. 2nd reading of an ordinance adding provisions to Manchester Municipal Code regarding minimum standards for enclosures for dogs; sponsored by Alderman Nickels.
  4. 2nd reading of an ordinance adding provisions to Manchester Municipal Code regarding confinement of female dogs in estrus (heat); sponsored by Alderman Nickels.
  5. 1st reading of an ordinance to amend Manchester Municipal Code 18-203 (1)(a) relative to water rates; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.
  6. 1st reading of an ordinance zoning Twelve and 44/100 (12.44) Acres owned by Curl Properties, LLC, located on Oakdale Street recently annexed in the City as R-4 Residential; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.
  7. 1st reading of an ordinance rezoning property owned by Chad and Leann Stacy on the corner of Haley Drive and Stroud Dive from R-3 to R-4; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.
  8. 1st reading of an ordinance rezoning property owned by Josh Moore on Madison Street from R-3 to R-4; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.
  9. 1st reading of an ordinance rezoning property owned by Josh Moore at 815 Mill Street from R-3 to R-4; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.
  10. OLD BUSINESS
  1.   NEW BUSINESS
  2. Citizen Appointment to Committees and Commissions
  3. BOMA Appointment to Committees and Commissions
  4.   ITEMS FROM THE BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN
  1.   ADJOURNMENT:  BOMA Beer Board to follow
