Manchester BOMA to hold regular meeting Sept. 6 (Agenda)

Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen, which includes three new members to the board, will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Manchester City Hall. Everyone is invited to attend. There will be a work session at 5:30 p.m. and meeting at 6:30. Full agenda below:

CITY OF MANCHESTER

BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN AGENDA

September 6, 2022 @ 6:30 P.M.

City Hall Board Room

WORK SESSION @ 5:30 P.M.

INVOCATION

PLEDGE TO THE FLAG

ROLL CALL

MINUTES

Aug. 2, 2022 BOMA Meeting Minutes; and Aug. 18, 2022 Special Call BOMA Meeting Minutes.

CORRESPONDENCE

COMMENTS FROM CITIZENS

COMMENTS FROM MAYOR



COMMITTEE AND COMMISSION REPORTS

*Safety *Finance *Street *Water & Sewer *Recreation *Tourism *Planning & Zoning

*Information Systems *Historic Zoning

9. RESOLUTIONS AND ORDINANCES

Resolutions :

A resolution renaming “Lonnie J. Norman, Sr. Boulevard” back to “Interstate Drive”; sponsored by Alderman Bellamy. A resolution approving a contract with St. John Engineering, LLC for Engineering Services to the City of Manchester; sponsored by Mayor Howard. A resolution authorizing the purchase of two Ford F-350 Crew Cab at a cost of Seventy-Nine Thousand Three Hundred and One Dollars ($79,301.00) each, two Ford F-350 at Forty-Two Thousand Seven Hundred and Ninety-Seven Dollars ($42,797.00) each, and a John Deere 5067E Utility Tractor at Thirty-Nine Thousand One Hundred and Seventy-Nine Dollars and Sixty-Nine cents ($39,179.69) for use of the Public Works Department of the City of Manchester; Vice Mayor Messick. A resolution to authorize application for a Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Local Parks and Recreation Fund Grant in the amount of $750,000, which requires a One Hundred Percent match from the City of Manchester for Field Light Renovations at Fred Deadman and Dave King Parks; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick. A resolution authorizing the City of Manchester to apply for State of Tennessee Environment and Conservation Water Infrastructure Investment Program (American Rescue Funds); sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick. A resolution adopting a Plan of Services preliminary to annexation of Twelve and Forty-Four/Hundredths (12.44) acres of property owned by Curl Properties, LLC, located on Oakdale Street; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick. A resolution annexing Twenty and 46/100 (12.44) acres of property owned by Curl Properties, LLC, located on Oakdale Street; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.

Ordinances:

2nd reading of an ordinance to amend sections of Title 14 Chapter 6 of Manchester Municipal Code relative to Zoning Districts; sponsored by Alderman Nickels. 2nd reading of an ordinance to add provisions to Manchester Municipal Code relative to the tethering of animals; sponsored by Alderman Nickels. 2nd reading of an ordinance adding provisions to Manchester Municipal Code regarding minimum standards for enclosures for dogs; sponsored by Alderman Nickels. 2nd reading of an ordinance adding provisions to Manchester Municipal Code regarding confinement of female dogs in estrus (heat); sponsored by Alderman Nickels. 1st reading of an ordinance to amend Manchester Municipal Code 18-203 (1)(a) relative to water rates; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick. 1st reading of an ordinance zoning Twelve and 44/100 (12.44) Acres owned by Curl Properties, LLC, located on Oakdale Street recently annexed in the City as R-4 Residential; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick. 1st reading of an ordinance rezoning property owned by Chad and Leann Stacy on the corner of Haley Drive and Stroud Dive from R-3 to R-4; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick. 1st reading of an ordinance rezoning property owned by Josh Moore on Madison Street from R-3 to R-4; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick. 1st reading of an ordinance rezoning property owned by Josh Moore at 815 Mill Street from R-3 to R-4; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick. OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS Citizen Appointment to Committees and Commissions BOMA Appointment to Committees and Commissions ITEMS FROM THE BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN