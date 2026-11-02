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Manchester Board to Consider Sewer Projects, Zoning Changes Tuesday

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Photo: City of Manchester Facebook page

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Tuesday, November 3, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall Board Room, with several infrastructure projects and zoning matters on the agenda.

Board members will consider a $1.77 million contract with Fischer Excavating, Inc., for the 2023 EDA Grant Basin E Sewer Rehabilitation Project.

Two additional purchases for the city’s Water and Sewer Department are also up for consideration, including a sewer cleaner and accessories totaling $596,309.21 and a camera inspection system costing $123,585.43.

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The board will also consider zoning changes for properties on West Moore Street and Woodbury Highway, along with proposed ordinances regulating residential, commercial and industrial energy storage systems.

Other agenda items include the former city school administration building on Fort Street and appointments to the Tourism Commission.

There will be no work session ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.

Source: City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting agenda, November 3, 2026.

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