The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider a $106,140 purchase of 29 Axon Taser systems for the police department and a $113,872 contract to replace a piece of equipment at the Water and Sewer Department when it meets Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The board meets at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall Board Room – 200 West Fort Street. No work session is scheduled, and the Beer Board will meet afterward.

The proposed Taser purchase includes five years of service and payments. The water and sewer contract with Rebuild It Services Group would replace a clarifier drive unit. Aldermen will also consider committing additional funds to the Manchester Industrial Park sewer project. The agenda does not specify how much additional money the project would receive.

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The board is scheduled to take up four ordinances on second reading, including a proposal to close the north side of the intersection of South Ramsey Street and Highway 41. The other measures would regulate residential energy storage systems, regulate commercial and industrial energy storage systems, and rezone 419 Woodbury Highway from R-3 to C-2. A proposal to rezone 801 Oakdale St. from R-3 to R-4 is on the agenda for first reading.

The agenda also includes public comment and an appointment to the Coffee County Industrial Board. The meeting will be streamed on the City of Manchester’s YouTube channel.