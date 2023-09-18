Manchester Board of Education Regular Board Meeting is scheduled to be held at Westwood Middle School, September 18, 2023 – 5:00 p.m.. This is an alternative location than meetings are regularly held.
MEETING AGENDA
- Meeting Called to Order
1.1 Recognition of Visitors
1.2 Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
1.3 Intent to Address the School Board
1.4 Election of Reorganization of School Board
- CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS
2.1 Approval of Minutes – August 14, 2023
2.2 Additions/Deletions and Acceptance of Agenda
2.3 Declaration of Surplus for WMS (Dremel 3D45)
2.4 Policy Revision on First Reading – 4.700 Testing Programs
- BOARD/DIRECTOR DISCUSSION
3.1 Approval of LOI
- COMMUNICATION TO THE BOARD
4.1 Chief Finance Officer
4.2 Director of Maintenance/Facilities/Transportation
4.3 Principals
4.4 Administrators
4.5 Director of Schools
- PERSONNEL
- FUTURE MEETING(S)
Regular School Board Meeting October 11 WES 5:00 pm
Dates of Interest
Fall Break October 2-6 District Closed
TSBA Annual Leadership/Convention November 16-19 Opryland Hotel
- ADJOURN