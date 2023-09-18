Connect with us

News

Manchester Board of Education Regular Board Meeting

Published

Manchester Board of Education Regular Board Meeting is scheduled to be held at Westwood Middle School, September 18, 2023 – 5:00 p.m.. This is an alternative location than meetings are regularly held.

MEETING AGENDA

  1. Meeting Called to Order
    1.1 Recognition of Visitors
    1.2 Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
    1.3 Intent to Address the School Board
    1.4 Election of Reorganization of School Board
  2. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS
    2.1 Approval of Minutes – August 14, 2023
    2.2 Additions/Deletions and Acceptance of Agenda
    2.3 Declaration of Surplus for WMS (Dremel 3D45)
    2.4 Policy Revision on First Reading – 4.700 Testing Programs
  3. BOARD/DIRECTOR DISCUSSION
    3.1 Approval of LOI
  4. COMMUNICATION TO THE BOARD
    4.1 Chief Finance Officer
    4.2 Director of Maintenance/Facilities/Transportation
    4.3 Principals
    4.4 Administrators
    4.5 Director of Schools
  5. PERSONNEL
  6. FUTURE MEETING(S)
    Regular School Board Meeting October 11 WES 5:00 pm
    Dates of Interest
    Fall Break October 2-6 District Closed
    TSBA Annual Leadership/Convention November 16-19 Opryland Hotel
  7. ADJOURN

