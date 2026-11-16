Manchester’s annual Christmas Parade will follow a slightly different route this year, with floats turning onto Irwin Street to enter the downtown Square, the city announced on Facebook.

The parade will start at its usual location. Floats will line up along Highway 55 from the intersection with Highway 41 to Raider Academy. The parade will travel north on US Highway 41 and then enter the square via North Irwin Street. Though the city did not specify, the graphic posted indicates the parade will continue down North Irwin Street and back to Highway 41 where it ends.

The city is asking participants to turn off loud sounds and/or sirens on their floats as they enter the downtown area.

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Former Manchester Mayor and longtime businessman Buster Bush will serve as this year’s grand marshal. A Coffee County native, Bush served as mayor from 1975 to 1977 and spent years coaching youth basketball. He also successful ran Bush Insurance Company.