Man passes away during booking at Coffee County Jail Monday morning

A 26-year old male passed away during booking at the Coffee County Jail Monday morning.

According to jail officials, at approximately 6:15 a.m. Monday Dec. 12, a 26-year old white male was brought to the Coffee County Jail by another agency for “an outstanding warrant and due to another incident.”

The subject was in the process of being booked when corrections staff witnessed the individual in “some type of medical distress.”

According to CCSD, medical personnel at the facility came to assist along with Coffee County EMS.

The individual was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has notified the Coffee County District Attorney General’s office, along with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Thunder Radio News asked for more information about the agency that brought the inmate into the facility, but the sheriff’s department said that it was not releasing that information at this time.

The subject’s identity is not being released at this time. His body is being transported to Nashville for an autopsy.