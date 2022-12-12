Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Man passes away during booking at Coffee County Jail Monday morning

Published

A 26-year old male passed away during booking at the Coffee County Jail Monday morning.

According to jail officials, at approximately 6:15 a.m. Monday Dec. 12, a 26-year old white male was brought to the Coffee County Jail by another agency for “an outstanding warrant and due to another incident.”

The subject was in the process of being booked when corrections staff witnessed the individual in “some type of medical distress.”

According to CCSD, medical personnel at the facility came to assist along with Coffee County EMS.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The individual was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has notified the Coffee County District Attorney General’s office, along with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Thunder Radio News asked for more information about the agency that brought the inmate into the facility, but the sheriff’s department said that it was not releasing that information at this time.

The subject’s identity is not being released at this time. His body is being transported to Nashville for an autopsy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022