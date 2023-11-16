Man in Coffee County Jail after multi-agency pursuit

The Estill Springs Police Department has issued a press release regarding an incident that took place November 13, 2023:

On November 13th, 2023 officers with the Estill Springs Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Wells St in reference to a suspicious person behind a residence wearing a hoodie and face mask.

Prior to officers’ arrival, a witness that had called in was able to identify the subject as Richard Flowers. Mr. Flowers has an active order of protection and was not supposed to be at this residence.

Upon officer arrival, they were able to observe a Dodge Charger that was sitting in the roadway.

The tag was run and was confirmed by dispatch that it belongs to Mr. Flowers.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop by using their emergency equipment such as lights and sirens at the intersection of Fairview Street and Circle Drive.

The vehicle then turned into LuLu’s Café and came to a stop at the front of the business. Officers approached the vehicle and Mr. Flowers was not following orders.

Quickly after, the vehicle had left the parking lot and proceeded on Highway 41A northbound. Officers continued the pursuit when the vehicle turned off 41A and onto Tyson Drive and driving through the feed mill.

The pursuit continued all the way to Arnold Air Force Base.

Officers with the Arnold Air Force Base Police Department attempted to spike strip the vehicle, but were unsuccessful.

The vehicle had continued towards Manchester and that is when the Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to meet the pursuit.

In a joint effort, all departments involved, were able to block in the car and remove Mr. Flowers from the vehicle.

As stated previously, Mr. Flowers does have an order of protection against him that was signed back in July of this year due to eight previous domestic assaults, one aggravated domestic assault, sixteen violations of probation, six violations of orders of protection, four drug related arrests, and five resisting, evading, or escape charges. Mr. Flowers has been arrested a total of 40 times.

Mr. Flowers was transported by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department to their jail on charges for Aggravated Assault (x2), Evading Arrest, and Resisting Arrest.

Mr. Flowers is being held in the Coffee County Jail on a $103,000 bond.

Mr. Flowers is being charged in Franklin County with:

Violation of Order of protection (x3), Aggravated Stalking (x3), Resisting Stop/Arrest, Reckless Driving, Evading Arrest, Aggravated Criminal Trespass, Driving on Suspended/Revoked, and Felony Reckless Endangerment.