Man drowns at Normandy Lake on Independence Day

Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin has confirmed to Thunder Radio News that a hispanic male died in an accidental drowning Tuesday, July 4 at Normandy Lake.

Emergency workers were dispatched at approximately 7:20 p.m. to the boat dock at Normandy Dam. The deceased has been identified as Edilcer Edilberto Lopez, age 37, of Shelbyville. His body was recovered by emergency workers “just feet from the dock.”

According to Partin, Lopez was just feet from the dock trying to recover a shoe “and gave out.”

No drugs or alcohol were involved, according to Partin.