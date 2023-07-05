Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Man drowns at Normandy Lake on Independence Day

Published

Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin has confirmed to Thunder Radio News that a hispanic male died in an accidental drowning Tuesday, July 4 at Normandy Lake.

Emergency workers were dispatched at approximately 7:20 p.m. to the boat dock at Normandy Dam. The deceased has been identified as Edilcer Edilberto Lopez, age 37, of Shelbyville. His body was recovered by emergency workers “just feet from the dock.”

According to Partin, Lopez was just feet from the dock trying to recover a shoe “and gave out.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

No drugs or alcohol were involved, according to Partin.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023