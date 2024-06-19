Man arrested for indecent exposure in Fred Deadman Park in Manchester

On June 17, 2024 Manchester City Police responded to a complaint of a male subject in Fred Deadman Park in Manchester, for indecent exposure.
The arrest warrant states that several eye witnesses claimed that a man (later identified as Billy Dee Capps) had exposed his genitals, urinated and was exposed for over 15 minutes.
Mr. Capps later left the park and was pulled over by a Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to the arrest warrant, Mr. Capps admitted to exposing himself at the park, being under the influence of prescription Hydrocodone and possessing a firearm in his vehicle.
Mr. Capps was taken into custody and transported to the Coffee County Jail.
Mr. Capps is being charged with TCA-39-17-1321-Possession of a handgun while under the influence, TCA-1761 Indecent Exposure. Bail was set for $3,000. He is set to appear in court on July 11, 2024.