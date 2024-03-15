Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Malcolm Lester Currier Jr.

Published

Malcolm Lester Currier Jr. of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, March 11, 2024 at the age of 67. No services are scheduled at this time.

Mr. Currier, a native of Tennessee, was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Betty Currier and Pat Chatman.

Malcom is survived by his wife, Karon Currier; Partner, Darlene Gowan of Tullahoma and brother, Mike Currier of Tullahoma .

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023