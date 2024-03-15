Malcolm Lester Currier Jr. of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, March 11, 2024 at the age of 67. No services are scheduled at this time.

Mr. Currier, a native of Tennessee, was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Betty Currier and Pat Chatman.

Malcom is survived by his wife, Karon Currier; Partner, Darlene Gowan of Tullahoma and brother, Mike Currier of Tullahoma .

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.