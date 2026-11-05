Major I-24 and Highway 55 Closures Begin Friday Night in Manchester; New Traffic Patterns Start Monday

Motorists traveling through Manchester this weekend should prepare for major traffic disruptions as the Tennessee Department of Transportation prepares to close portions of Interstate 24 and Highway 55 at Exit 111 for bridge demolition.

The closures are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Friday, November 6, and continue through 6 a.m. Monday, November 9.

The work is part of TDOT’s ongoing project to replace the Highway 55 bridges over Interstate 24 near Coffee County Raider Academy.

During the weekend, crews will demolish the southbound Highway 55 bridge, requiring significant traffic changes on both the interstate and Highway 55.

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Interstate 24 Traffic Will Be Diverted

While the interstate will be closed to through traffic at the bridge demolition site, vehicles traveling in both directions on I-24 will be directed up and over the Exit 111 interchange using exit and entrance ramps before rejoining the interstate.

This means interstate traffic will continue moving through the area using the ramp detours, but motorists should expect significant slowdowns and possible backups.

TDOT is advising drivers traveling into Manchester to use Exit 110 or Exit 114 when possible.

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The entrance ramp from Exit 110 onto I-24 East will also be closed throughout the weekend, reopening Monday morning.

Exit 111A will remain open during the weekend to help route eastbound interstate traffic around the construction zone.

Highway 55 Completely Closed Over Interstate 24

In addition to the interstate disruptions, Highway 55, also known as McMinnville Highway, will be completely closed across I-24 throughout the weekend.

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Drivers traveling between the Tullahoma and McMinnville sides of the interchange will not be able to cross the interstate on Highway 55 during the closure.

TDOT says a signed detour will direct motorists around the construction area.

The closure is necessary to allow crews to safely demolish the southbound bridge and prepare for a new traffic configuration.

Major Changes Begin Monday Morning

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When Highway 55 reopens at approximately 6 a.m. Monday, November 9, drivers will encounter a different traffic pattern.

Both northbound and southbound Highway 55 traffic will be shifted onto the existing northbound bridge, with one lane operating in each direction.

That arrangement will remain in place while the southbound bridge is removed and replaced.

Another significant change involves Exit 111A on Interstate 24 East.

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Beginning Monday, Exit 111A will close, and eastbound motorists accessing Highway 55 will instead use what is currently Exit 111B.

The Exit 111A closure is expected to last approximately eight to ten months during this phase of construction.

Coffee County Raider Academy Announces New Drop-Off and Pickup Routes

The construction changes will also directly impact families traveling to Coffee County Raider Academy.

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Coffee County Schools announced that a new traffic pattern for the school will begin at approximately 6 a.m. Monday, November 9, just as the weekend closures are scheduled to end.

The school district has shared four maps provided by TDOT explaining how parents should enter and leave the campus depending on their direction of travel.

Drivers coming from McMinnville should turn right into the school before reaching the traffic signal. When leaving toward McMinnville, they should turn left out of the school and then left at the signal.

Drivers arriving from Monteagle via I-24 should also turn right into the school before the traffic signal. When leaving toward Monteagle, they should turn left out of the school and continue straight through the signal.

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Those traveling from Murfreesboro on I-24 should take Exit 111B and continue straight through the traffic signal. When leaving toward Murfreesboro, drivers should turn left out of the school and then left at the signal.

Drivers coming from Tullahoma should turn left at the traffic signal to enter the school. When leaving toward Tullahoma, they should turn right out of the school.

Coffee County Schools is urging parents to review the traffic maps before Monday morning and plan for possible delays during both morning drop-off and afternoon pickup.

The district says students have also received an email detailing the changes and is asking families to review that information. Traffic maps are also on our website.

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Additional Closures Planned as Project Continues

TDOT says this weekend’s closure is the first of two planned weekend shutdowns of Interstate 24 at Exit 111.

A second weekend closure will be necessary at a later date to demolish the northbound Highway 55 bridge.

The larger bridge replacement project is scheduled for completion in May 2029.

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TDOT will have additional Rural Service Patrol units in the area during the weekend to assist motorists, and restrictions will be in place for oversized loads.

All construction work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

Drivers are encouraged to allow additional travel time, follow posted detour signs and check TDOT’s SmartWay traffic information before traveling.

Thunder Radio will continue monitoring the construction and traffic changes throughout the weekend and into Monday morning.