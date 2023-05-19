Connect with us

Maddie Sullivan signs to run track at Freed-Hardeman University.

Freed-Hardeman University’s track program just got a little faster.

Coffee County Central senior Maddie Sullivan on Wednesday, May 17 signed on the dotted line to run track for the Lions next year.

“I will stay a sprinter but I plan to dip my toe into some mid distance some,” explained Sullivan.

Sullivan has planned for some time to attend Freed-Hardeman for education – getting to join the track program is just icing on the cake for her.

“It just kind of happened,” said Sullivan. “I planned on going there for education running is just secondary.”

Sullivan will major in Biology before going to dental school in Memphis.

