Lynn Sebourn Announces Campaign for Tullahoma Mayor

Long-time Tullahoma Economic Development Chair Lynn Sebourn has announced his candidacy for Tullahoma Mayor in the August 1st elections. A Missouri S&T and UTSI graduate, Sebourn has 32 years of engineering experience in aerospace test facilities, primarily at AEDC.

“I have been blessed to raise my family in the great town of Tullahoma. I believe that Tullahoma has a bright future. That’s why I have been active in civic leadership for over 17 years. Tullahoma is currently experiencing growth which brings both benefits and challenges. We should manage our growth in a way that benefits everyone. We especially need housing and opportunities for our graduates that want to make a home in Tullahoma and housing for retirees that may want to downsize,” said Sebourn.

“As we address our future, we should be careful to manage our city finances in a fiscally conservative way. We need to work together to create a prioritized list of needed infrastructure and arrange funding as our budget allows,” Sebourn added.

Lynn has extensive public leadership experience. He served 3 years on the Tullahoma Planning Commission and has been chairman for 14 years of the Tullahoma Economic Development Corp, which works to support and recruit businesses in Tullahoma. He is an elected county commissioner and is the chairman of the budget committee. Sebourn is also Vice-President of the Arnold Community Council, which provides community support to AEDC, including annual visits to the U.S. Congress and the Pentagon to advocate for our region.

Lynn believes that public civility is an important issue. “Many have expressed disappointment and frustration with some of the conduct in our city board meetings. Our BMA meetings should be focused on doing the business of the people in a professional and orderly manner. As mayor, I will run meetings fairly and treat every citizen with dignity and respect at all times,” Sebourn stated.

Lynn is the father of three grown children, Lyndsey Denn, Jared Sebourn, and Hope Sebourn. His late wife, Teresa Sebourn, was a school teacher at Bel-Aire Elementary. To learn more about Sebourn’s campaign, visit SebournForMayor.com