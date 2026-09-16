Lucy Rebecca Wright

Lucy Rebecca Greenwood Wright of Tullahoma, Tennessee passed from this life on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at her residence in Tullahoma at the age of 62 years.

A native of Washington, DC she is the daughter of the late John and Elsie Brownwald Greenwood.

Lucy was a high school graduate and went on to trade school to be a morning radio host.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2026, at 2:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery in Tullahoma, Tennessee.

Her survivors include her husband of 32 years, James “Jim” Wright of Tullahoma, Tennessee, mother, Elsie Greenwood of Arizona, children, Daniel (Pooja) Wright of Columbus, Ohio, Jeremiah Wright, Amanda Wright, Joshua Wright and Noah Wright all of Tullahoma, Tennessee.

Lucy is also survived by two sisters, Judith Meservey and Debbie Greenwood, both of Arizona.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneral home.com Daves-Culbertson funeral home is honored to assist the family of Lucy