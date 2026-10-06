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Lucky Win Leads to Life-Saving Vest for Tullahoma Police K9

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Photo from WGNS

Story from WGNS – A stroke of good luck for a Middle Tennessee police lieutenant has turned into life-saving protection for a K9 officer here in Tullahoma.

Last year, La Vergne Police Lieutenant Eric Staats won a custom ballistic K9 vest at a police conference. But there was a catch—every dog at his department already had one. Because the prize, provided by Spike’s K9 Fund and Tyler Technologies, had to be custom-fitted and manufactured specifically for the dog wearing it, Staats reached out to regional trainers to find a K9 in need.

That search led him to Monja, a two-and-a-half-year-old Dutch shepherd with the Tullahoma Police Department.

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Monja received his new gear this summer. Recently, his handler, Sergeant Travis Dickson, took the 60-pound K9 up to La Vergne to personally thank Lieutenant Staats and demonstrate how well he has adjusted to the gear.

Dickson says the custom vest is a huge confidence boost when sending Monja into dangerous situations. While the Tullahoma community previously helped fund a vest for the department’s other K9, Dickson noted they wouldn’t have been able to afford this second one on their own.

A dual-purpose K9 trained in apprehension, tracking, and drug detection, Monja goes home with Sergeant Dickson after every shift. Dickson says just like human officers wear a vest so they can go home to their families, he wants to make sure his four-legged partner always makes it home safely, too.

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