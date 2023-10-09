Lucille Weddington Swift, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, October 7th, 2023 at her home at the age of 90. Mrs. Swift was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Willie and Mae Whaley Weddington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Swift; one daughter, Janie Reeves; three brothers, Robert, George, and Ed Weddington; and three sisters, Maggie Fanning, Frances Durham, and Mary Lou Roland. Mrs. Swift is survived by two sons, Benny (Jane) Swift, and Lewis (Treva) Swift; six grandchildren, Bradley Reeves, Haven Craig) Evensen, Dawn (John) George, Amanda (Jason) Callaway, Andrea (Brian) Farless, and Michelle (Kris) Lammers; seven great-grandchildren, Jay Callaway, Alyvia Callaway, Jodee George, Ryan Farless, Kyle Farless, Grace Morris, and Lily Morris; and one sister, Betty (Jerry) Bates. Visitation for Mrs. Swift will be held on Wednesday, October 11th, 2023 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 12th, 2023 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.