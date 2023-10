Lt. Governor McNally, Speaker Sexton issue proclamation condemning invasion of Israel by Hamas

Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) and House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) today released a proclamation condemning in the strongest possible terms the invasion of Israel by the terrorist group known as Hamas.

“The invasion of Israel by Hamas was illegal, immoral and unconscionable. This unprovoked, unprecedented and murderous attack on our greatest ally and the only true democracy in the Middle East was not merely an act of terror. It was an act of war,” said Lt. Governor McNally. “We stand unequivocally and without hesitation with the state of Israel in this time of great tragedy.”

“I am a strong supporter of the Nation of Israel and stand with them every single day. The heinous attack from the terrorist group Hamas, the extremists that funded it, as well as those that celebrate it – are evil,” said Speaker Sexton. “You do not negotiate with evil – you defeat evil, and I fully support Israel’s use of force and any military action they need to take to eradicate terrorists like Hamas.”

The speakers issued this proclamation on behalf of the members of the House and the Senate to demonstrate that the people of Tennessee and their legislature stand united in their support for the state of Israel and against those who seek to destroy America’s strongest ally in the Middle East.

The proclamation reads in part:

“WHEREAS, the State of Tennessee stands with the people of Israel in this time of crisis, and express our unequivocal support for the Nation of Israel; we fully support their ability to use force and their military might to defend themselves from terrorists; and we will not allow evil organizations and their supporters to lessen our resolve to stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel.”