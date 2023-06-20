Lt. Col. Eric Withrow Assumes Role as Test Support Division Chief at Arnold Air Force Base After 19-Year Wait

Lt. Col. Eric Withrow fulfilled his 19-year dream as he assumed the position of Test Support Division (TSD) chief at Arnold Air Force Base. Withrow, an engineer by profession, had long aspired to work at Arnold since hearing tales of its wind tunnels and cutting-edge testing facilities. Throughout his Air Force career, he was stationed in various locations but never had the opportunity to serve at Arnold. However, in the fall of 2022, Withrow’s chance finally arrived when he interviewed with AEDC Commander Col. Randel Gordon and secured the position. His official tenure began on June 2 during a change of leadership ceremony.

As TSD chief, Withrow’s responsibilities encompass overseeing civil engineering, logistics, medical, security, communications, and quality-of-life services at Arnold. He expressed his eagerness to improve and advance the base while balancing the priorities of different organizations within TSD. Withrow brings a diverse background to his role, having served in various capacities throughout his Air Force career, including test and evaluation, acquisitions, aircraft maintenance, intelligence, space, and operations.

Withrow’s focus as TSD chief includes enhancing base infrastructure and quality of services. He has plans to explore initiatives such as a rideshare program for personnel residing in Murfreesboro and the construction of a recreational vehicle and boat storage lot for Outdoor Recreation. Despite being new to Arnold, Withrow acknowledges the base’s pivotal role in developing technologies for national defense and ensuring the safety of warfighters.

Thrilled by the opportunity, Withrow considers his selection a blessing and is committed to working with the test community and community partners to uphold Arnold’s mission. He commended his predecessor, Col. R. Chris Lance, for leaving behind a well-functioning unit and expressed confidence in the potential of his tour at Arnold.