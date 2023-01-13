Lowery hits runner in the final seconds to send Rocket to title

Kaysen Lowery had a team high 18 points Thursday night in the DRVC semi-finals against Cascade.

But none more important than the final 2.

The 8th grader hit a running shot with 4 seconds on the clock to give Westwood a 40-38 win over Cascade and send the Rockets to the championship game – which will be against Eagleville at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Eagleville. (The Lady Rockets are also in the championship and they will play at 1 p.m. Saturday. Both games are at Community).

After a slow start in the first quarter Thursday, Lowery was steady – adding 6 points in the second, 4 in the third and six more in the fourth. Keller Hatfield knocked down a trio of 3-pointers and Matthew White added 8 for the Rockets to go along with 5 from Isaiah Buchanan.