Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Low-income housing incentive program approved

Published

The General Assembly approved legislation in April, incentivizing developers to build more affordable housing in rural areas of Tennessee.

House Bill 1046, sponsored by State Rep. Kevin Vaughan, R-Collierville, creates the Tennessee Rural and Workforce Housing Act.

The legislation mirrors the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, which provides incentives for the development of affordable housing for people that earn 60 percent or less of the area’s median income. Those tax credits are currently administered by the Tennessee Housing and Development Authority (THDA).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“My hope is that the creation of this program will help to stimulate growth and development in our rural areas,” Vaughan said. “As a result, it will give our low-income families more options for affordable, safe and quality housing.”

House Bill 1046 will now head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023