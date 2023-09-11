Connect with us

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Published

OPEN ENROLLMENT BEGINS OCTOBER 2023

SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY

LIHEAP is designed to provide financial assistance to elderly, handicapped, and low-income persons to help offset a portion of the cost of energy used to heat their homes. Priority assistance is given to those with the lowest income.

The following services are available under this program:

  • Heating Assistance is provided to eligible households through payment to a utility company or through the purchase of coal or wood.
  • Crisis Heating Assistance is provided to households having an official shut off notice or who are out of fuel and meet the other criteria listed for assistance.

In addition to general eligibility requirements applicants must be responsible for their own energy costs and meet certain criteria for emergency assistance as set forth by the State of Tennessee.

Sara Brown, the Deputy Director of SCHRA had this to say:

Applying for Energy Assistance

Click the link below to apply:

https://thosolutions.com/tnonlineapplication/

Or Call the Coffee County SCHRA office at (931) 461-0041

