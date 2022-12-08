Louis A. Calderone of Winchester, passed this life on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Elk River Nursing Home in Winchester at the age of 75. No services are scheduled.

A native of Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine Calderone. Louis enjoyed being outdoors, boating, fishing, camping, riding motorcycles and he loved his dogs.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Calderone.

Mr. Calderone is survived by his daughter, Deanna Calderone Pannell (Brandon); brothers, Joseph (Bunny) and George Calderone (Kim) and one grandchild, Taylor McGath.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.