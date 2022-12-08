Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Louis A. Calderone

Published

Louis A. Calderone of Winchester, passed this life on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Elk River Nursing Home in Winchester at the age of 75. No services are scheduled. 

A native of Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine Calderone. Louis enjoyed being outdoors, boating, fishing, camping, riding motorcycles and he loved his dogs.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Calderone.

Mr. Calderone is survived by his daughter, Deanna Calderone Pannell (Brandon); brothers, Joseph (Bunny) and George Calderone (Kim) and one grandchild, Taylor McGath.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022