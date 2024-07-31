Longtime Thunder Radio WMSR owner Rob Clutter, 59, passes away

Rob Clutter, perhaps best known in the Manchester Community as a longtime co-owner of WMSR-AM Thunder Radio, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. He was 59 years old.

Clutter, along with his wife Tiffany, owned WMSR Radio from 2005 through 2019, when they sold it to Josh and Holly Peterson.

“This is an absolute gut punch. Not only to us, but to our whole community,” said Josh Peterson, owner of Thunder Radio. “Rob was a father figure to us in the radio business. After we bought the station he was always just one call away to talk about anything and everything. He helped me install new satellites and solder wires and install new receivers. All because he had a true, deep love for this radio station and our community. He was just here Tuesday showing me some information on how to make sure our Titans broadcasts went smoothly this fall. I know he loved this community, this radio station and his family very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Tiffany, and his children Mollie, Eli, Andie and Hudson.”

Under Mr. Clutter’s ownership, WMSR-AM went through several important business transitions that have helped it continue strong today, including a branding name change from The Groove to Thunder Radio. The station also added two FM frequencies at 107.9 FM and 106.7 FM to go along with the original 1320 AM signal during his ownership. The station also began internet streaming and focused on a revamped news site at thunder1320.com.

At the time of his passing Clutter served as a marketing consultant with Peoples Bank & Trust Company and as Vice President of Eco-Panels Tennessee. He was also the president of the nonprofit Dream for Weave Foundation. He has previously served on the Board of Directors for the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center and Manchester Chamber of Commerce.

He was still hosting his longtime radio program – Under the Roof with Jim and Rob (formerly Under the Roof with Rich and Rob), which airs at 9 a.m. on Fridays. His wife Tiffany Clutter currently serves as the WMSR News Director and host of Connecting Coffee County.

Mr. Clutter is survived by his mother, Helen Clutter. He is also survived by his wife, Tiffany; daughters Mollie Metts and Andie Clutter; sons Eli Clutter and Hudson Clutter. Funeral arrangements will be posted when they are complete.

