Lockdown at three Bedford County Schools

On the morning of December 5, 2023 Shelbyville local law enforcement and Bedford County Schools officials were alerted to a possible threat, that a gun was reported missing from a home, according to Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Tammy Garrett.

A lockdown at three schools-Harris Middle School, Shelbyville Central High School and Southside Elementary School-was immediately implemented.

After a thorough investigation and ensuring the schools were safe for all students and faculty, the matter became a police investigation and is still ongoing at this time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to the Bedford County Schools, no criminal offense was committed on school property and schools went from a hard lockdown to secure perimeter by mid-morning.