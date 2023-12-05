Lockdown at three Bedford County Schools

On the morning of December 5, 2023 Shelbyville local law enforcement and Bedford County Schools officials were alerted to a possible threat, that a gun was reported missing from a home, according to Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Tammy Garrett.
A lockdown at three schools-Harris Middle School, Shelbyville Central High School and Southside Elementary School-was immediately implemented.
After a thorough investigation and ensuring the schools were safe for all students and faculty, the matter became a police investigation and is still ongoing at this time.
According to the Bedford County Schools, no criminal offense was committed on school property and schools went from a hard lockdown to secure perimeter by mid-morning.