News

Local youth is awarded BSA Eagle Scout rank

Published

Coffee County Central High School Student, Brody Goodwin was awarded the Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout Badge on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process. The Eagle Scout rank has been earned by over 2.5 million youth.

Requirements include earning at least 21 merit badges, 14 of which are mandatory for the award. Brody earned 30 merit badges.

The Eagle Scout must demonstrate Scout Spirit, an ideal attitude based upon the Scout Oath and Law, service, and leadership. This includes an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads, and manages. Brody designed a mountain bike trail at Old Stone Fort State Archeological Park, as his service project.

Eagle Scouts are presented with a medal and a badge that visibly recognizes the accomplishments of the Scout.

Brody and his brother Brady were our guests on Connecting Coffee County in November. They spoke at length about the Eagle Scout program in the BSA. Find that interview here: https://www.spreaker.com/user/thunderradiowmsr/goodwin-brothers

Brody Goodwin with fellow Eagle Scouts and family members, father, Brad Goodwin, brother, Brady Goodwin and uncle, Richard Goodwin.
Brody receives his Eagle Scout badge from his mother, Jennifer Goodwin.
The Eagle Scout Medal and Badge
Brody Goodwin, Eagle Scout, on the Powerline Trail he designed at old stone Fort State Archaeological Park

