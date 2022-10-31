Local Veterans events thru Nov. 12

Veteran’s Day is fast approaching and there are many events leading up to it. You’ll find the most up-to-date list below. Everyone is encouraged to get out there and support as many Veterans Day events as you can.
Area Veterans Programs 2022
Kim and David King attending events as (King)
1 Nov: Flag Etiquette training; E. Coffee Elementary: 10:45 am (King)
East Coffee Elementary School
6264 McMinnville Hwy
Manchester, TN
1 Nov: Women Warriors Veterans Event: 6 – 7:30 pm (King)
“An evening to celebrate women veterans in our community”
Middle Tennessee State University
MT CenterMTSU Ingram Building
2269 Middle Tennessee Blvd; Murfreesboro
3 Nov: Flag Etiquette training; Coalmont Elementary: 8 am (King)
Coalmont Elementary School
7862 TN-56
Coalmont, TN
4 Nov: Temple Baptist School and Deerfield Elementary Fall Fests (King)
Both schools invited us to their festivals.
7 Nov: Cowan Veterans Day Play: Emily Ezell’s school; 6 pm (King)
Cowan Elementary School
501 Cumberland St E
Cowan, TN
7 Nov: Westwood Elementary Vets Day Program: 6 pm
Westwood Elementary School
912 Oakdale Street
Manchester, TN
9 Nov: East Coffee Elementary Veterans Day Program: 9 am (King)
East Coffee Elementary School
6264 McMinnville Hwy
Manchester, TN
11 Nov: Hillsboro Ele. Veterans Day Program; Donna Harrymann’s school
7 am breakfast; 8:15 am program
Hillsboro Elementary School
284 Winchester Hwy; Hillsboro, TN
11 Nov: Coalmont Elementary Veterans Day Program: 8:30 am (King)
Kim King, Special Guest speaker
Coalmont Elementary School
7862 TN-56
Coalmont, TN
11 Nov: Deerfield Elementary Veterans Day Program: 9 am
George Chambers; Special Guest speaker
Deerfield Elementary School
9123 Woodbury Hwy
Manchester, TN
11 Nov: Hickerson Elementary School Veterans Day Program: 9 am
Beth Murphy’s school
Christian Life Church
4772 Old Manchester Hwy
Tullahoma, TN
11 Nov: Westwood Middle School Veterans Day Program: 2 pm (King)
Jim Dobson and Will Pannell’s school
Westwood Middle School
505 Taylor St
Manchester, TN
11 Nov: Tullahoma Veterans Day Program; 11 am
South Jackson Civic Center
404 S. Jackson St
Tullahoma, TN
11 Nov: McArthur Manor Veterans Day Program: 10 am
Don Purinton, Special Guest Speaker
McArthur Manor Assisted Living Center
119 Bryan Avenue
Manchester, TN
12 Nov: Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony: 10 am parade (King)
11 am ceremony; Manchester square
13 Nov: Winchester Veterans Day Parade: 1:30 pm (King)
Line up starting at Food Lion; Winchester