Local Veterans events thru Nov. 12

Veteran’s Day is fast approaching and there are many events leading up to it. You’ll find the most up-to-date list below. Everyone is encouraged to get out there and support as many Veterans Day events as you can.

Area Veterans Programs 2022

Kim and David King attending events as (King)

1 Nov: Flag Etiquette training; E. Coffee Elementary: 10:45 am (King)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

East Coffee Elementary School

6264 McMinnville Hwy

Manchester, TN

1 Nov: Women Warriors Veterans Event: 6 – 7:30 pm (King)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“An evening to celebrate women veterans in our community”

Middle Tennessee State University

MT CenterMTSU Ingram Building

2269 Middle Tennessee Blvd; Murfreesboro

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

3 Nov: Flag Etiquette training; Coalmont Elementary: 8 am (King)

Coalmont Elementary School

7862 TN-56

Coalmont, TN

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

4 Nov: Temple Baptist School and Deerfield Elementary Fall Fests (King)

Both schools invited us to their festivals.

7 Nov: Cowan Veterans Day Play: Emily Ezell’s school; 6 pm (King)

Cowan Elementary School

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

501 Cumberland St E

Cowan, TN

7 Nov: Westwood Elementary Vets Day Program: 6 pm

Westwood Elementary School

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

912 Oakdale Street

Manchester, TN

9 Nov: East Coffee Elementary Veterans Day Program: 9 am (King)

East Coffee Elementary School

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

6264 McMinnville Hwy

Manchester, TN

11 Nov: Hillsboro Ele. Veterans Day Program; Donna Harrymann’s school

7 am breakfast; 8:15 am program

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hillsboro Elementary School

284 Winchester Hwy; Hillsboro, TN

11 Nov: Coalmont Elementary Veterans Day Program: 8:30 am (King)

Kim King, Special Guest speaker

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coalmont Elementary School

7862 TN-56

Coalmont, TN

11 Nov: Deerfield Elementary Veterans Day Program: 9 am

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

George Chambers; Special Guest speaker

Deerfield Elementary School

9123 Woodbury Hwy

Manchester, TN

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

11 Nov: Hickerson Elementary School Veterans Day Program: 9 am

Beth Murphy’s school

Christian Life Church

4772 Old Manchester Hwy

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tullahoma, TN

11 Nov: Westwood Middle School Veterans Day Program: 2 pm (King)

Jim Dobson and Will Pannell’s school

Westwood Middle School

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

505 Taylor St

Manchester, TN

11 Nov: Tullahoma Veterans Day Program; 11 am

South Jackson Civic Center

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

404 S. Jackson St

Tullahoma, TN

11 Nov: McArthur Manor Veterans Day Program: 10 am

Don Purinton, Special Guest Speaker

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

McArthur Manor Assisted Living Center

119 Bryan Avenue

Manchester, TN

12 Nov: Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony: 10 am parade (King)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

11 am ceremony; Manchester square

13 Nov: Winchester Veterans Day Parade: 1:30 pm (King)

Line up starting at Food Lion; Winchester