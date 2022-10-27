Local Veterans events this Saturday thru Nov. 12

Veteran’s Day is fast approaching and there are many events leading up to it beginning this Saturday, Oct. 29. You’ll find the most up-to-date list below. Everyone in encouraged to get out there and support as many Veterans Day events as you can.

Area Veterans Programs 2022

Kim and David King attending events as (King)

29 Oct: VFW Fundraiser Breakfast; 7-9:30 am (King)

130 Shelton Road; Manchester

1 Nov: Flag Etiquette training; E. Coffee Elementary: 10:45 am (King)

East Coffee Elementary School

6264 McMinnville Hwy

Manchester, TN

1 Nov: Women Warriors Veterans Event: 6 – 7:30 pm (King)

“An evening to celebrate women veterans in our community”

Middle Tennessee State University

MT CenterMTSU Ingram Building

2269 Middle Tennessee Blvd; Murfreesboro

3 Nov: Flag Etiquette training; Coalmont Elementary: 8 am (King)

Coalmont Elementary School

7862 TN-56

Coalmont, TN

4 Nov: Temple Baptist School and Deerfield Elementary Fall Fests (King)

Both schools invited us to their festivals.

7 Nov: Cowan Veterans Day Play: Emily Ezell’s school; 6 pm (King)

Cowan Elementary School

501 Cumberland St E

Cowan, TN

7 Nov: Westwood Elementary Vets Day Program: 6 pm

Westwood Elementary School

912 Oakdale Street

Manchester, TN

9 Nov: East Coffee Elementary Veterans Day Program: 9 am (King)

East Coffee Elementary School

6264 McMinnville Hwy

Manchester, TN

11 Nov: Hillsboro Ele. Veterans Day Program; Donna Harrymann’s school

7 am breakfast; 8:15 am program

Hillsboro Elementary School

284 Winchester Hwy; Hillsboro, TN

11 Nov: Coalmont Elementary Veterans Day Program: 8:30 am (King)

Kim King, Special Guest speaker

Coalmont Elementary School

7862 TN-56

Coalmont, TN

11 Nov: Deerfield Elementary Veterans Day Program: 9 am

George Chambers; Special Guest speaker

Deerfield Elementary School

9123 Woodbury Hwy

Manchester, TN

11 Nov: Hickerson Elementary School Veterans Day Program: 9 am

Beth Murphy’s school

Christian Life Church

4772 Old Manchester Hwy

Tullahoma, TN

11 Nov: Westwood Middle School Veterans Day Program: 2 pm (King)

Jim Dobson and Will Pannell’s school

Westwood Middle School

505 Taylor St

Manchester, TN

11 Nov: Tullahoma Veterans Day Program; 11 am

South Jackson Civic Center

404 S. Jackson St

Tullahoma, TN

11 Nov: McArthur Manor Veterans Day Program: 10 am

Don Purinton, Special Guest Speaker

McArthur Manor Assisted Living Center

119 Bryan Avenue

Manchester, TN

12 Nov: Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony: 10 am parade (King)

11 am ceremony; Manchester square

13 Nov: Winchester Veterans Day Parade: 1:30 pm (King)

Line up starting at Food Lion; Winchester