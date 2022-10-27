Connect with us

Local Veterans events this Saturday thru Nov. 12

Veteran’s Day is fast approaching and there are many events leading up to it beginning this Saturday, Oct. 29. You’ll find the most up-to-date list below. Everyone in encouraged to get out there and support as many Veterans Day events as you can.

                                   Area Veterans Programs 2022

                      Kim and David King attending events as (King)

29 Oct:  VFW Fundraiser Breakfast; 7-9:30 am (King)

               130 Shelton Road; Manchester 

1 Nov:  Flag Etiquette training; E. Coffee Elementary: 10:45 am (King)

              East Coffee Elementary School

              6264 McMinnville Hwy

              Manchester, TN

1 Nov:   Women Warriors Veterans Event:  6 – 7:30 pm (King)

              “An evening to celebrate women veterans in our community”

               Middle Tennessee State University

               MT CenterMTSU Ingram Building

               2269 Middle Tennessee Blvd; Murfreesboro

3 Nov:   Flag Etiquette training; Coalmont Elementary:  8 am (King)

               Coalmont Elementary School

               7862 TN-56

               Coalmont, TN

4 Nov:   Temple Baptist School and Deerfield Elementary Fall Fests (King)

               Both schools invited us to their festivals.

7 Nov:    Cowan Veterans Day Play:  Emily Ezell’s school; 6 pm (King)

                Cowan Elementary School

                501 Cumberland St E

                Cowan, TN

7 Nov:    Westwood Elementary Vets Day Program:  6 pm

               Westwood Elementary School

               912 Oakdale Street 

               Manchester, TN

  9 Nov:  East Coffee Elementary Veterans Day Program:  9 am (King)

               East Coffee Elementary School

               6264 McMinnville Hwy

               Manchester, TN

11 Nov:  Hillsboro Ele. Veterans Day Program; Donna Harrymann’s school

                7 am breakfast; 8:15 am program

                Hillsboro Elementary School

                284 Winchester Hwy; Hillsboro, TN

11 NovCoalmont Elementary Veterans Day Program:  8:30 am (King)

                Kim King, Special Guest speaker

                Coalmont Elementary School

                7862 TN-56

                Coalmont, TN

11 Nov:  Deerfield Elementary Veterans Day Program:  9 am

                George Chambers; Special Guest speaker

                Deerfield Elementary School

                9123 Woodbury Hwy 

                Manchester, TN

11 Nov:   Hickerson Elementary School Veterans Day Program:  9 am

                 Beth Murphy’s school

                Christian Life Church

                4772 Old Manchester Hwy 

                Tullahoma, TN

11 Nov:  Westwood Middle School Veterans Day Program:  2 pm  (King)

                Jim Dobson and Will Pannell’s school

                Westwood Middle School

                505 Taylor St 

                Manchester, TN

11 Nov:  Tullahoma Veterans Day Program; 11 am

                South Jackson Civic Center

                404 S. Jackson St

                Tullahoma, TN

11 Nov:   McArthur Manor Veterans Day Program:  10 am 

                  Don Purinton, Special Guest Speaker

                  McArthur Manor Assisted Living Center

                  119 Bryan Avenue

                  Manchester, TN

12 Nov:  Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony: 10 am parade  (King)

              11 am ceremony; Manchester square

13 Nov:  Winchester Veterans Day Parade:  1:30 pm  (King)

                Line up starting at Food Lion; Winchester

