Local veteran gets a new roof; flagpole

In an update to a story Thunder Radio brought you last fall, the “Vettes for Vets” organization is making good on their promise to a local veteran. The 501c3 organization, “Vettes for Vets” , surprised local Korean War Era Veteran, Lloyd Badman with the promise of a new roof, flag pole and appliances, in October of 2023. It just so happened to be the day after Mr. Badman’s 91st Birthday.

The appliances are still on deck, but the new roof and flagpole are complete. Vettes for Vets teamed up with L&L Contractors out of Murfreesboro to replace the roof.

Mr. Badman has had a rough past few years battling cancer and ultimately having to have his stomach removed.

On Oct 14, 2023 at 10:00AM, Corvette enthusiasts met at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza. A Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy and Manchester City Police escort accompanied the caravan over to Mr. Badman’s house to knock on his door and surprise him with a check for the repairs and additions.

The Vettes for Vets Organization began in Charleston, SC and has spread to 8 states.

Vettes for Vets started as a helping hand volunteer group by Jason Dores in 2021. The group is comprised of Corvette owners and enthusiasts across the southeast.

Mr. Rick Kapp is the Tennessee Director of Vettes for Vets and happens to live in Manchester himself.