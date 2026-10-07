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Local Students Receive Toolkits to Celebrate Hand Tool Certification

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Photos from Coffee County Bank FB Page

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. — Local eighth-graders at West Middle School recently received a hands-on reward for their hard work in the classroom, thanks to a community partnership led by Coffee County Bank.

The bank sponsored and donated brand-new toolkits for students in Deb Gray’s 8th-grade STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) classes. The donation was made to celebrate a major educational milestone for the students: the successful completion of their hand tool certification.

Representatives from Coffee County Banks visited the school to present the toolkits to the newly certified students. They were joined for the special presentation by local industry partner Barrett Construction & Renovation, LLC, highlighting the direct connection between classroom STEM education and real-world trades.

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By earning their certifications, the students demonstrated a practical understanding of tool safety and usage. The donated toolkits will not only reward their recent achievement but also equip them for future hands-on projects and potential career pathways in the skilled trades.

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