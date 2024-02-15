Local Schools Out Friday and Monday

Coffee County Schools are a holding staff development day on Friday, February 16, 2024 and schools will be closed on Monday, February 19, 2024 in observance of President’s Day.

On Friday, February 16, 2024, all faculty and staff of Manchester City Schools will engage in safety drills across all school premises. It’s important to note that this day is a scheduled in-service day, and therefore, no students will be present. If you notice heightened police activity, please do not be alarmed. City schools will be closed on Monday, February 19, 2024 in observance of President’s Day.