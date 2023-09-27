Local Schools Fall Break Schedules

Area schools will have a break coming up.
Manchester City Schools will be closed for fall break October 2-October 6, 2023. Coffee County Schools will follow that same schedule.
Tullahoma City Schools will be closed October 6 – 13, 2023.
A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...
A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...
A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...
District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...