Local Man Homeless After Recent Storm

Published

A local man, Jeremy Martin, is now homeless after the recreational vehicle he was living in was destroyed by a tree in a recent storm. For a time after the storm, he was living in a tent next to the RV. Seeing this, his neighbors in the North Coffee County area have come together to try to help him purchase a replacement RV.

Neighbor, Jenny Davis, has started a Go-Fund-Me account:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/manchester-father-and-son-lost-their-home?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook

Jenny makes a plea to all of Coffee County, if you could help:

