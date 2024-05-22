Local libraries invite summer readers

Lannom Library (in Tullahoma) is having their annual Summer Reading Kickoff on Friday, May 24th from 2-4pm at 312 North Collins Street in Tullahoma. The first 100 people to register in person will receive a book bag. There will also be a waterslide and tie-dying stations at kickoff, all are invited to enjoy the fun and get ready to read this summer.

The Coffee county Manchester Public Library is hosting it’s summer reading program May 25, 2024- July 13, 2024. Kick off is May 25th 2-6 pm at 1005 Hillsboro Boulevard in Manchester.

Summer reading programs, are offered every year by public libraries to help prevent the ‘summer slide’ in schools.