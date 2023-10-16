Local Korean War Veteran Awarded a New Roof

The 501c3 organization, “Vettes 4 Vets” , surprised local Korean War Era Veteran, Lloyd Badman with a new roof, flag pole and appliances, this past Saturday. It just so happened to be the day after Mr. Badman’s 91st Birthday.

Mr. Badman has had a rough past few years battling cancer and ultimately having to have his stomach removed.

On Oct 14th at 10:00AM, Corvette enthusiasts met at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza. A Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy and Manchester City Police escort accompanied the caravan over to Mr. Badman’s house to knock on his door and surprise him with a check for the repairs and additions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Vettes 4 Vets Organization began in Charleston, SC and has spread to 8 states.

Vettes for Vets started as a helping hand volunteer group by Mark Davis in 2008. The group is comprised of Corvette owners and enthusiasts across the southeast.

Mr. Rick Kapp is the Tennessee Director of Vettes 4 Vets and happens to live in Manchester himself.