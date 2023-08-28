Local Family in Mourning Feels Showered with Love

This past Friday night at Carden-Jarell field, there was a football game that you may have heard about. What you may not know is that there was a 10-year-old boy selling bubble gum in the stands. The boy was determined to earn money for his mother and sister. The family had lost their husband and father just one week prior to the game. When the home-side student-section in the stands heard about the boy-they somehow purchased $200 worth of bubble gum. In all the boy cleared $600 that night.

Mr. Kenneth Crumley passed away Monday, August 21st at his residence. Mr. Crumley was an ARMY veteran who served in Vietnam. He was a heart transplant recipient. His wife, Jill Marie, told Thunder Radio news, “I am still in awe for all the love, kindness and support of the whole community. Please let everyone know that me and my family are thankful for overwhelming love from the community. I can’t name them one by one, but I would like to say thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Mrs. Crumley went on to say that folks had offered to donate money to their family, but the young boy said, “Mom I don’t want an instant money! I want to work for it!” And so, she says that she allowed him to sell bubblegum at the football game and at a recent soccer game.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mr. Crumley’s funeral arrangements are with the Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Should you wish to donate to the family, please find the link here: